TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Shares Up 0.2%

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.13 and last traded at $4.03. 31,578 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 39,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.32.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXMD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 727.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,860,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 2,514,618 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in TherapeuticsMD by 243.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,147,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,301 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 688.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 788,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 688,399 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,156,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,000 after buying an additional 365,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.00% of the company’s stock.
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.
