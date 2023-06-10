Threshold Price Hits $0.0182 on Major Exchanges (T)

Threshold (T) traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Over the last week, Threshold has traded 30% lower against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a market cap of $182.01 million and approximately $16.82 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Threshold

T is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,789,409,265.700886 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01862988 USD and is down -16.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $11,404,540.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

