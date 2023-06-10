Toro (NYSE:TTC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Toro had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Toro updated its FY23 guidance to $4.70-4.80 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.70-$4.80 EPS.

Toro Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $96.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.78. Toro has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $117.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Toro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Toro

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTC. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Toro in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Toro in a report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

In other Toro news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $1,312,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,682.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Toro news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total value of $1,220,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,197.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,312,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,682.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,634 shares of company stock worth $6,516,758. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toro

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Toro by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 37.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 7.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,558,000 after buying an additional 23,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 9.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toro

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

