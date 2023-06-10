Toro (NYSE:TTC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Toro had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Toro’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Toro updated its FY23 guidance to $4.70-4.80 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.70-$4.80 EPS.
Toro Stock Down 0.3 %
TTC opened at $96.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.68 and a 200 day moving average of $108.81. Toro has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $117.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
Toro Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 27.70%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Transactions at Toro
In related news, VP Daryn A. Walters acquired 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,145.50. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,487. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Toro news, VP Gregory S. Janey sold 1,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total value of $175,648.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,814.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daryn A. Walters bought 910 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.05 per share, with a total value of $100,145.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,487. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 59,634 shares of company stock valued at $6,516,758 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toro
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Toro in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,798,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Toro by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,067,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,233 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Toro during the fourth quarter worth about $118,097,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Toro by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,234,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,702,000 after purchasing an additional 903,088 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Toro by 336.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 932,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,751,000 after purchasing an additional 719,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.
About Toro
The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.
Read More
