Totally (LON:TLY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.36

Totally plc (LON:TLY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 19.36 ($0.24) and traded as high as GBX 19.74 ($0.25). Totally shares last traded at GBX 19.63 ($0.24), with a volume of 285,597 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.50) price target on shares of Totally in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Totally Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £38.83 million, a P/E ratio of 3,350.00 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Insider Activity at Totally

Totally Company Profile

In other news, insider Robert (Bob) Holt bought 100,190 shares of Totally stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of £16,030.40 ($19,928.39). 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care, Planned Care, and Insourcing segments. The company offers a range of treatment and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; fitness, and occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate and private clients.

