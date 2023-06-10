Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 2,965 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,648,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in ResMed by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in ResMed by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 52,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in ResMed by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total value of $1,174,441.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,416,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.05, for a total transaction of $795,003.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,020,887.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total value of $1,174,441.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at $90,416,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,451 shares of company stock valued at $7,257,717 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ResMed Trading Down 0.7 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on ResMed in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $213.52 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.30 and a 12-month high of $247.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.84. The company has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.98%.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

