Townsquare Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in AON in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in shares of AON by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of AON by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AON

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Up 0.5 %

AON stock opened at $314.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $246.21 and a 12 month high of $338.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $322.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.96.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.83 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AON. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.00.

About AON

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

Further Reading

