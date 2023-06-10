Townsquare Capital LLC Grows Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,177 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,634,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,541,277,000 after purchasing an additional 281,362 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,109,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,985,013,000 after purchasing an additional 86,957 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 6.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,518,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,362,659,000 after purchasing an additional 217,504 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,412,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $939,098,000 after purchasing an additional 462,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Intuit by 9.7% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,704,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $660,098,000 after purchasing an additional 150,805 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTU stock opened at $431.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.86 billion, a PE ratio of 54.49, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $352.63 and a 1 year high of $490.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $433.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $414.98.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.39%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $491.35.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

