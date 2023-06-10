Townsquare Capital LLC Trims Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 14.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,290 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in ASML by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in ASML by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in ASML by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASML. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.27.

ASML Stock Down 0.6 %

ASML stock opened at $715.86 on Friday. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $747.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $668.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $639.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $282.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.72. ASML had a return on equity of 79.79% and a net margin of 28.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASML

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

