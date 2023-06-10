TraDAO (TOD) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $20.01

TraDAO (TOD) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. One TraDAO token can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00001577 BTC on popular exchanges. TraDAO has a market capitalization of $304.60 million and $20.01 worth of TraDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TraDAO has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TraDAO Token Profile

TraDAO’s total supply is 115,081 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,124,930,668 tokens. TraDAO’s official Twitter account is @trava_capital and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TraDAO is blog.tradao.finance. TraDAO’s official website is trava.capital.

TraDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trava Capital (TOD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Trava Capital has a current supply of 115,081 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Trava Capital is 0.270775 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://trava.capital/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TraDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TraDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TraDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

