TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Shares Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) by 810.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 157,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,835 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.06% of TransAlta worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of TransAlta by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of TransAlta by 153.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of TransAlta by 38.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in TransAlta during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TAC traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.88. 291,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,821. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average is $9.08. TransAlta Co. has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $11.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

TransAlta Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TAC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TransAlta in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.10.

About TransAlta

(Get Rating)

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas and Energy Transition business segments are responsible for operating and maintaining the company’s electrical generation facilities in Canada, Australia, and the US.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA).

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.