TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
TA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lowered shares of TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.
TravelCenters of America Price Performance
TA stock opened at $86.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.99. TravelCenters of America has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $88.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
TravelCenters of America Company Profile
TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TravelCenters of America (TA)
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
- How to Choose a Brokerage Account or Online Broker
- BJ’s Restaurants’ Approaching Buy Point As Earnings Surge 150%
Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.