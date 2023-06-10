TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

TA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lowered shares of TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

TravelCenters of America Price Performance

TA stock opened at $86.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.99. TravelCenters of America has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $88.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 209.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.