Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU) Trading Down 0.5%

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU – Get Rating) shares fell 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.21 and last traded at $10.21. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.12.

Get Tribe Capital Growth Corp I alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I Company Profile

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tribe Capital Growth Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribe Capital Growth Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.