Truist Financial Lowers Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Price Target to $115.00

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SAIC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.29.

Science Applications International Trading Up 0.6 %

SAIC opened at $105.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.32 and its 200-day moving average is $105.44. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $83.68 and a 1-year high of $117.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.71.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Science Applications International

In other Science Applications International news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 26,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total transaction of $2,817,066.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,052,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Michael W. Larouche sold 6,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $643,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,272,890.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 26,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total value of $2,817,066.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,052,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,430 shares of company stock valued at $3,589,623. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,035,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $179,971,000 after purchasing an additional 825,670 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,582,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,321,000 after purchasing an additional 491,167 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 2,399.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 401,348 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,866,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $414,954,000 after purchasing an additional 171,810 shares during the period. 76.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

Featured Articles

