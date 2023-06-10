Truist Financial Trims Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Target Price to $82.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.76.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:OXY opened at $59.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.29. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $54.30 and a 52 week high of $77.13. The company has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,518,001 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.70 per share, with a total value of $86,070,656.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,040,405 shares in the company, valued at $11,795,890,963.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 13,900,864 shares of company stock valued at $813,475,857 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 5,000.0% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.