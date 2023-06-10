Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 2,877,600 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 516.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,434,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,877,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.23% of U.S. Bancorp worth $149,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,361,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716,555 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,903,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919,558 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,770,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,254,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900,619 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 100.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,262,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,400 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 749.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,830,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Argus dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.16.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.86. 10,586,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,694,678. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Mckenney acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $607,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

