Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 935,700 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,962,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 935,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.87% of Pinterest worth $144,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pinterest by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,933,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,577 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,690,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,053 shares during the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,500,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,145,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,716,000 after acquiring an additional 191,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,861,000 after acquiring an additional 235,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

PINS stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.87. The company had a trading volume of 9,297,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,799,399. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.18. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.02 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $29.27.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $118,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 181,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,914.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $118,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 181,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,914.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $1,714,407.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 512,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,523,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 155,648 shares of company stock worth $4,201,799 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PINS. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.96.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

