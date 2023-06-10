Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 363.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,739,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,364,100 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for approximately 0.8% of Two Sigma Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in CME Group were worth $292,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Price Performance

CME traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $184.84. 831,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.16. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $212.09.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.73.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.