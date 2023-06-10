Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys New Shares in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 523,154 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $120,399,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 156.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $704,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 78,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,141,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,550,675,000 after buying an additional 92,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on SIVB. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.39.

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

SVB Financial Group Profile

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB remained flat at $0.30 on Friday. 344,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,047. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $597.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average of $147.93. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 million, a P/E ratio of 0.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

