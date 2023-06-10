Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 804,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 72,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.56% of Biogen worth $222,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,914,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,181,298,000 after buying an additional 54,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Biogen by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,342,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $924,071,000 after purchasing an additional 42,855 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,851,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $512,610,000 after purchasing an additional 247,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 268.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,677,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIIB has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen upped their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $344.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.92.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of BIIB remained flat at $308.88 during mid-day trading on Friday. 8,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,196. The company has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $299.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.18. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.54 and a 1 year high of $319.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,340 shares of company stock valued at $982,911. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

