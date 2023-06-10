Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 610.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,573,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,351,700 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 1.2% of Two Sigma Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.21% of McDonald’s worth $414,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCD. Evercore ISI increased their target price on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim increased their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

McDonald’s stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $286.79. 1,976,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,496,680. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $298.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $289.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.12.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $215,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,307 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

