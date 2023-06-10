Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 171.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,941,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,118,400 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 1.0% of Two Sigma Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.43% of PayPal worth $351,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,151,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,043,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $70.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.95 and a twelve month high of $103.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.37.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $96.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.27.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

