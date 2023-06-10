Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 812,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 67,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.30% of General Dynamics worth $201,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.6 %

GD traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $212.27. 717,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,340. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.80. The company has a market cap of $58.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.69.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Featured Stories

