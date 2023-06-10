Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 420,061 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 84.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 918,811 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 420,061 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises approximately 0.8% of Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.13% of McDonald’s worth $242,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $55,351,000 after acquiring an additional 91,484 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MCD traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $286.79. 1,976,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,496,680. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $298.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $289.88 and a 200 day moving average of $276.12. The stock has a market cap of $209.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.83.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,667 shares of company stock worth $3,725,307. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

