Two Sigma Investments LP Has $96.66 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,450,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,542,656 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.11% of Mondelez International worth $96,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.2 %

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,406,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,789,005. The company has a market capitalization of $99.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.11.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

