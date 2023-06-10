Two Sigma Investments LP Increases Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1,043.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,232 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $106,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total transaction of $4,627,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,531,441.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total transaction of $4,627,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,531,441.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,183 shares of company stock valued at $42,243,407 in the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORLY traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $906.99. 393,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,354. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $580.01 and a one year high of $964.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $911.63 and a 200 day moving average of $856.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.19 earnings per share for the current year.

ORLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $921.00 to $992.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $933.38.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

