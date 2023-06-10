Two Sigma Investments LP Lowers Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 612,081 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 261,517 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 0.6% of Two Sigma Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.13% of Adobe worth $205,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in Adobe by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 1,111.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Performance

Adobe stock traded up $14.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $454.00. 7,933,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,975,152. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $466.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $380.06 and its 200-day moving average is $359.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. UBS Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Adobe from $385.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Adobe from $415.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Adobe from $365.00 to $462.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Adobe from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $426.13.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

