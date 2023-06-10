Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 141,500 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,500 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises 0.6% of Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.64% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $185,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIA. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,246.8% in the 4th quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 13,191 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 178,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,637,000 after acquiring an additional 58,470 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $1,425,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 385.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $339.27. 3,164,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,971,849. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $335.28 and its 200-day moving average is $334.28. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $286.62 and a 52 week high of $348.22.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

