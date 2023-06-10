Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases New Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 485,620 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $111,761,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.82% of SVB Financial Group as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.
SVB Financial Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:SIVB remained flat at $0.30 during trading hours on Friday. 344,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,047. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.93. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $597.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 million, a P/E ratio of 0.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SVB Financial Group Profile
SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SVB Financial Group (SIVB)
- FuelCell Is Back To Realistic Valuation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/4 – 6/9
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.