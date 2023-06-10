Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 237,066 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 793,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,066 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.06% of PepsiCo worth $143,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $182.35. 3,200,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,040,721. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.39. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.86 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $251.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

