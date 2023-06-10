Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 605,147 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,955,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 605,147 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up about 0.8% of Two Sigma Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.24% of Gilead Sciences worth $253,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 26,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 9,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GILD. Mizuho upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.4 %

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,375,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,292,675. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.80. The company has a market cap of $97.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 67.72%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

