Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 988,297 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,650,280 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 988,297 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 0.7% of Two Sigma Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $221,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.66. 12,173,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,187,368. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $153,266.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,814,399.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $153,266.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,814,399.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 2,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $141,724.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,887.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,654 shares of company stock worth $813,946. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.