Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Miller Value Partners LLC

Miller Value Partners LLC cut its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,667,945 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 157,130 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for 2.7% of Miller Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Miller Value Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Uber Technologies worth $41,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 56.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.99. The stock had a trading volume of 21,980,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,178,720. The stock has a market cap of $82.96 billion, a PE ratio of -23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $41.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

