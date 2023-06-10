Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ FY2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, March 10th. Argus upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Uber Technologies from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $41.00 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $82.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.95.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.