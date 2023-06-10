Ultra 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.10 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. One Ultra token can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000665 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a total market cap of $57.66 million and $1.10 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25,672.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101.65 or 0.00395963 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00102580 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00018382 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00032907 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000420 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,602,984 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 337,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.17771977 USD and is down -3.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $949,195.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.