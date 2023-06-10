UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Receives $21.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

Several research firms have commented on UMH. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised UMH Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Insider Activity at UMH Properties

In other UMH Properties news, Director Michael P. Landy purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 270,594 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,791.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael P. Landy purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $29,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 270,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,791.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kiernan Conway sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $38,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,547.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,482 shares of company stock worth $71,028 over the last three months. 9.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UMH Properties

UMH Properties Stock Down 1.4 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in UMH Properties during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 54.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 344.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UMH opened at $16.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.49. UMH Properties has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $21.46.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -122.39%.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities in seven states throughout the northeast. These states include New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana and Michigan. Manufactured home communities provide long-term appreciation, recession resistant qualities, and stable income streams.

Featured Articles

