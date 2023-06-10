United Co.s (TSE:UNC) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $102.39

Shares of United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$102.39 and traded as low as C$102.33. United Co.s shares last traded at C$102.50, with a volume of 1,200 shares changing hands.

United Co.s Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$102.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$101.53. The stock has a market cap of C$1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.46 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

United Co.s (TSE:UNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Co.s had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of C$1.86 billion for the quarter.

United Co.s Cuts Dividend

United Co.s Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. United Co.s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.72%.

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

