United Co.s (TSE:UNC) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $102.39

Shares of United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$102.39 and traded as low as C$102.33. United Co.s shares last traded at C$102.50, with a volume of 1,200 shares changing hands.
United Co.s Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$102.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$101.53. The stock has a market cap of C$1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.46 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
United Co.s (TSE:UNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Co.s had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of C$1.86 billion for the quarter.
United Co.s Cuts Dividend
United Co.s Company Profile
United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
