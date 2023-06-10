United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.80-$2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.10 billion-$30.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.35 billion. United Natural Foods also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.80-2.30 EPS.

United Natural Foods Trading Down 6.7 %

NYSE UNFI opened at $20.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.25. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $19.62 and a 12 month high of $48.26.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on UNFI. Roth Mkm cut United Natural Foods from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, CL King downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.71.

In other news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. acquired 45,168 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,632.96. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 150,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,797.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 976.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 579.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

