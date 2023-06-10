UNIUM Trading 28.5% Lower This Week (UNM)

UNIUM (UNM) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 9th. One UNIUM token can currently be purchased for approximately $26.32 or 0.00099498 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UNIUM has traded down 28.5% against the dollar. UNIUM has a market cap of $574.87 million and $16,114.01 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNIUM Profile

UNIUM’s genesis date was October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,300,000 tokens. UNIUM’s official message board is medium.com/@unium.nft. The official website for UNIUM is klaytn.unium.finance. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UNIUM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 25.70100593 USD and is down -14.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $13,380.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klaytn.unium.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNIUM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNIUM using one of the exchanges listed above.

