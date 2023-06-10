UNUS SED LEO (LEO) 1-Day Volume Reaches $794,626.62

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. In the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 2% lower against the dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $3.26 billion and $794,626.62 worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be bought for $3.51 or 0.00013454 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.37 or 0.00300537 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000574 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Token Profile

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 930,147,753 tokens. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 930,151,501.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.54455044 USD and is up 0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $678,340.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

