Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter. Uranium Energy had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 1.30%.

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

Shares of UEC traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $3.10. 5,430,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,165,152. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.00 and a beta of 1.99. Uranium Energy has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uranium Energy

In related news, CEO Amir Adnani purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,635,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,923,825.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Uranium Energy news, EVP Scott Melbye acquired 21,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 773,781 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,452.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amir Adnani purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,635,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,923,825.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 79,500 shares of company stock worth $207,585 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uranium Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEC. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Uranium Energy from $8.25 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium and titanium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

