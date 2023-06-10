Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter. Uranium Energy had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 1.42%.
Uranium Energy Trading Down 1.6 %
NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $3.11 on Friday. Uranium Energy has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 158.00 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.07.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Uranium Energy from $8.25 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.37% of the company’s stock.
Uranium Energy Company Profile
Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium and titanium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.
