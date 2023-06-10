Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter. Uranium Energy had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 1.42%.

Uranium Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $3.11 on Friday. Uranium Energy has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 158.00 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Uranium Energy from $8.25 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Insider Activity at Uranium Energy

Institutional Trading of Uranium Energy

In other news, CEO Amir Adnani bought 20,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,635,101 shares in the company, valued at $9,923,825.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer Abraham acquired 38,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $100,485.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 605,437 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,580,190.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 79,500 shares of company stock worth $207,585 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium and titanium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

