Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Shares Purchased by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC boosted its stake in Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 970,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318,844 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Vacasa were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 1st quarter worth $323,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Vacasa in the first quarter valued at $83,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vacasa by 48.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 149,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 48,709 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Vacasa in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Vacasa in the first quarter valued at $10,941,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric Breon sold 169,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $157,427.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,619.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 442,016 shares of company stock valued at $357,965. Insiders own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Vacasa Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCSA traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,274,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,344. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1.17. Vacasa, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $5.70.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $256.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.15 million. Vacasa had a negative net margin of 14.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vacasa, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Vacasa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Vacasa from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Vacasa from $5.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Vacasa from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.36.

About Vacasa

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

Further Reading

