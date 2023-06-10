Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.70 EPS

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $8.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.70), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 16.69%. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.16 earnings per share.

Vail Resorts Stock Down 7.0 %

NYSE:MTN opened at $239.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $201.91 and a 12-month high of $269.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.21.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vail Resorts

MTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $222.00 to $223.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $261.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.22.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,612,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,211 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,690,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 648,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,624,000 after purchasing an additional 367,287 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 656,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,086,000 after purchasing an additional 181,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

