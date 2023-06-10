Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $8.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.70), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.16 earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $239.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.21 and its 200-day moving average is $243.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $201.91 and a 1-year high of $269.50.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.24%.

Institutional Trading of Vail Resorts

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 21.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $672,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $691,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $333.00 to $321.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.22.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

