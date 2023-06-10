Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $8.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.70), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.16 earnings per share.

MTN opened at $239.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Vail Resorts has a 52-week low of $201.91 and a 52-week high of $269.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.51. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,869,595,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MTN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $222.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $333.00 to $321.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.22.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

