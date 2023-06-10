Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (TSE:VCNS) Shares Up 0.3%

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (TSE:VCNS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 26.13 and last traded at 26.13. 10,678 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 10,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at 26.04.

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio Stock Down 0.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 26.23 and its 200-day moving average price is 26.07.

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1473 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%.

