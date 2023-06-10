Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Stake Trimmed by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,370 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 41.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 291.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 130.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 91.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 122,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,122,000 after buying an additional 42,934 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $112.75 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $90.87 and a 12 month high of $132.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.34.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

