Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Bought by Quantitative Advantage LLC

Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for 1.5% of Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Quantitative Advantage LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $9,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $13,907,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,243,000 after purchasing an additional 167,594 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 55,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VFH traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.24. 282,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,424. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.91 and its 200-day moving average is $82.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $72.96 and a twelve month high of $90.87.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

