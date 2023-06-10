Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,135,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,468 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 2.9% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $47,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 29,687 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $403,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 10,111 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

VEA opened at $46.11 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $46.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.64.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.